KNCI's 'Country In The Park'

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KNCI (NEW COUNTRY 105.1)/SACRAMENTO's annual COUNTRY IN THE PARK welcomed more than 30,000 listeners throughout the two-day event this past weekend (MAY 5-6) at CAL EXPO. This year's lineup included LADY A, CHRIS YOUNG, JUSTIN MOORE, BRETT ELDREDGE, JOE NICHOLS, BRELAND, COREY KENT, MADDIE & TAE, RESTLESS ROAD and KYLIE MORGAN, along with 12 local bands from the surrounding area.

Group Dir./Programming and KNCI PD CHAD RUFER said in a FACEBOOK post, "When people say radio is dead, well, local radio booked this show, produced this show, sold sponsorships to this show, and gave the SACRAMENTO community two incredible nights of Country music."

Click here to see more pics from the event.

« see more Net News