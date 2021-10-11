Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rema/Selena New #1; Miguel Top 3; Post Top 10; Taylor, The Weeknd Top 20

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Calm Down," up 461 spins - now having topped the Top 40 and Rhythmic charts

* MIGUEL is now top 3 with "Sure Thing," rising 5*-3* and +931 spins

* POST MALONE is top 10 in his fourth week on the chart, up 11*-8* with "Chemical," rising 1527 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 in her second week on the chart, soaring 29*-17* with "Karma," up 2634 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 20, up 22*-18* with "Double Fantasy," featuring FUTURE, up 1423

* KIM PETRAS and NICKI MINAJ go top 30, up 35*-30* with "Alone," up 684 spins

* SZA has the top debut at 34* with "Snooze," up 574 spins

* MELANIE MARTINEZ enters at 35* with "Void," up 581 spins

* LUKE COMBS enters at 39* with "Fast Car"

Rhythmic: Rema/Selena Hold Top Spot; Nicki Top 5; Toliver/Bieber/Future Top 10; Doechii/Kodak Closing In

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ hold the top spot with "Calm Down" for a 2nd week and score the dual chart topper

* NICKI MINAJ has another top 5 with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," moving 6*-5* and +287 spins

* TOOSII is just outside the top 5 and +340 with "Favorite Song," up 7*-6*

* DRAKE is up nearly 400 spins with "Search & Rescue," moving 9*-8*

* DON TOLIVER goes top 10 with "Private Landing," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and FUTURE, moving 13*-10* and is +382 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK are right on the cusp of the top 10, up 12*-11* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 317 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 15 with "Double Fantasy," featuring FUTURE, up 18*-14* and +765 spins

* VEDO & CHRIS BROWN enter the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Do You Mind"

* SZA vaults into the top 20, up 28*-18* with "Snooze," up 677 spins

* ROD WAVE goes top 20 as well, rising 21*-19* with "Fight The Feeling," up 261 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ leap into the top 25, up 32*-25* with "Princess Diana," up 561 spins

* KANII debuts at 37* with "I Know"

* PITBULL & LIL JON enter at 38* with "Jumpin"

Urban: Drake/Future 'Spin' Hold Top Spot; Summer Walker Runner Up; Superstar Pride Top 3; Ice Spice 'Mood' Top 10

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Spin Bout U"

* SUMMER WALKER is the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Karma," up 723 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE vaults into the top 3, up 6*-3* with "Painting Pictures," and is +531 spins

* ICE SPICE goes top 10, moving 12*-9* with "In Ha Mood"

* ELLA MAI enters the top 15, rising 16*-14* with "This Is," up 276 spins

* DRAKE is nearing the top 15, up 18*-16* with "Search & Rescue," up 493 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE goes top 20, up 23*-20* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 249 spins

* DON TOLIVER leaps 26*-21* with "Private Landing," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and FUTURE, up 336 spins

* SZA surges 39*-30* with "Snooze," up 601 spins

* LIBIANCA debuts at 36* with "People," up 196 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Ed Sheeran Top 5; Post Nearing Top 10; Rema/Selena Top 15; Miley, Kelly, Taylor, Shinedown Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 10th week with "Flowers"

* ED SHEERAN goes top 10, up 6*-4* with "Eyes Closed," and is up 441

* POST MALONE is heading for another top 10 as "Chemical," goes 14*-11* and is +739 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 15, up 19*-15* with "Calm Down," up 575 spins

* MILEY CYRUS leads a quartet of new entries to the top 20 as "Jaded," up 22*-16* and +439 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON leaps 23*-18* with "Mine," up 336 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT actually debuts in the top 20, entering at 19* with "Karma," up 978 spins

* SHINEDOWN go top 20 with "A Symptom Of Being Human," moving 24*-20*

* LUKE COMBS enters at 35* with "Fast Car," up 245 spins

Active Rock: Godsmack New #1; Metallica Runner Up; Foos Top 3; Jelly Roll Top 10

* GODSMACK take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Soul On Fire," up 186 spins

* METALLICA is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "72 Seasons," up 217 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS leap 6*-3* with "Rescued" in their third week, and are +413 spins

* JELLY ROLL go top 10, up 11*-7* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 127 spins

* STAIND vault into the top 15, rising 19*-12* with "Lowest In Me," up 381 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Meeting The Master," and are +140 spins

* DISTURBED soar 29*-18* with "Unstoppable," up 254 spins

* GHOST go 23*-20* with "Jesus He Knows Me," up 111 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS debut at 37* with "Empires"

* ANOTHER DAY DAWNS enter at 38* with "Bitter"

Alternative: Gorillaz Take Top Spot; Foos Runner Up; Bad Omens Top 15; Shinoda, New West, Pumpkins, Post Up 100+ Spins; AJR Debuts

* GORILLAZ take the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA and BOOTIE BROWN

* FOO FIGHTERS rise into the runner-up spot, moving 5*-2* with "Rescued," up 441 spins

* Several songs post triple digit gains

* MIKE SHINODA is at 11* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE at +131 spins

* NEW WEST moves 26*-25* with "Those Eyes," up 102 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS jump 27*-26* with "Spellbinding," up 143 spins

* POST MALONE leaps 35*-30* with "Chemical," up 192 spins

* AJR debut at 35* with "The Dumb Song," up 189 spins

* PHOENIX debut at 39* with "After Midnight," featuring CLAIRO

Triple A: The Revivalists Hold Top Spot; The Heavy Heavy Top 5; Inhaler, Devon Gilfillian Top 10

* THE REVIVALISTS hold the top spot with "Kid" for 6th week

* THE HEAVY HEAVY enter the top 5 with "Go Down River," up 6*-5*, up 40 spins

* INHALER moves into the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Love Will Get You There"

* DEVON GILFILLIAN goes top 10, climbing 13*-10* with "All I Really Wanna Do," up 51 spins

* JOSH RITTER goes top 15, up 18*-13* with "For Your Soul," up 65 spins

* WILDER WOODS is also top 15, moving 16*-14* with "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)"

* JENNY LEWIS also enters the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Psychos"

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND vault 26*-16* with "Monsters," up 116 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS score a big debut at 17* with "Rescued," up 148 spins

* BULLY enters at 30* with "Lose You"

