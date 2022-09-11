Vuolo

"Radio's Best Friend" ART VUOLO will be appearing with a few of his friends on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI TONIGHT (5/8) to talk some radio with GARY JEFF WALKER.

VUOLO tells ALL ACCESS' JOEL DENVER that he will record the segment during a lunch with some DFETROIT radio greats and that he'll be passing the phone around to, among others, DICK PURTAN, KEVIN O'NEILL, JO-JO SHUTTY-MACGREGOR, DOUG PODELL, and KEN CALVERT.

Hear the segment tonight at 9:35p on WLW here.

