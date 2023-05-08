Award Quarterfinalists Revealed

212 quarterfinalists from 197 cities have been announced for the 2024 MUSIC EDUCATOR AWARD from the RECORDING ACADEMY AND GRAMMY MUSEUM. 123 legacy applicants from 2023 will also be eligible for the award, which recognizes current educators in music education who demonstrate a commitment to maintaining music education in schools.

The winner, selected from 10 finalists, will recieve a $10,000 honorarium and will be flown to LOS ANGELES and recognized during GRAMMY WEEK 2024. The nine other finalists will each receive $1,000 honoraria and their schools will receive matching grants; 15 semi-finalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching grants for their schools. Semi-finalists will be announced in SEPTEMBER.

