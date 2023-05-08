Elledge

DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP has promoted VP/Artist Development WHITAKER ELLEDGE to GM/SVP/Artist Development, based in NASHVILLE and continuing to report to President PAUL ROPER.

ROPER said, “WHITAKER has played an invaluable role for DUALTONE over the past five years. Our online businesses have exploded under his watch while our operations have become more efficient and focused. He has a drive for excellence, integrity and compassion which serves our artists, their teams and our entire staff well. This recognition is well deserved.”

ELLEDGE added, “Coming to work for my favorite record label was a dream job, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with a company where artistic integrity comes first. It’s a rare and wonderful privilege to collaborate every day with the great minds of PAUL ROPER and our dynamic team in service of music that matters.”

