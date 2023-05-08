Minow (Photo: Sidley Austin)

NEWTON MINOW, the Chairman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION known for his 1961 "vast wasteland" speech about television, died SATURDAY (5/6) of a heart attack in CHICAGO at 97.

MINOW, an attorney and aide to ILLINOIS Gov. ADLAI STEVENSON, was appointed to the FCC by President JOHN F. KENNEDY in 1961 and served until 1963, then practiced law at SIDLEY AUSTIN through 1991, concurrently serving on the board of PBS, for which he was Chairman in 1978-80. While he was instrumental as Chairman in the passage of the all-channel act requiring the inclusion of UHF tuners on all TV sets sold in the U.S. and for the legislation that enabled the development of the satellite communications industry, he was best known for the speech at the 1961 NAB convention that urged broadcasting executives to watch TV for a day and added, "I can assure you that you will observe a vast wasteland," the latter phrase becoming a familiar derogatory term for television programming.

MINOW was also a major figure in the development of presidential debates and was honored with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM in 2016 by President BARACK OBAMA, who MINOW hired for a summer job at SIDLEY AUSTIN in 1988 and who met his future wife MICHELLE ROBINSON there.

« see more Net News