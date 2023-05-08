Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

TORY LANEZ's lawyers are back in court MONDAY (5/8) arguing for a new trial after LANEZ was found guilty in DECEMBER 2022 of felony assault in the shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION.

LANEZ's legal team filed a motion in MARCH, pursuing a new trial claiming that some evidence and testimony in the case were prejudicial to LANEZ's defense. Noted by LANEZ's attorney was a photo of a gun tattoo on LANEZ that was entered as evidence.

The LOS ANGELES COUNTY District Attorney's office asked that the motion be denied, and they'll argue their case before a judge TODAY.

If the motion for a new trial is denied, LANEZ will be sentenced within 30 days.

« see more Net News