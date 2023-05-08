Saturday, May 13th

ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL and iHEARTCOUNTRY will celebrate their 10-year partnership, and more than $157 million raised, during the 2023 iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL on SATURDAY (5/13) in AUSTIN.

AMY BROWN, co-host of iHEARTMEDIA's nationally syndicated "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW," will be joined on stage at the festival by IAN, a 15-year-old ST. JUDE patient who received lifesaving treatment from the hospital after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009. They will encourage listeners tuned in to donate to ST. JUDE and become a "Partner In Hope" for a $19 or more monthly donation.

BONES, host of the iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL, has long been an advocate for ST. JUDE and has assisted in raising nearly $22 million and more than 4,000 new pledges during his "COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS" radiothon each DECEMBER.

"iHEARTCOUNTRY’s long-standing commitment to ST. JUDE speaks to the generosity of the Country music community," said BONES, who also serves as VP/Creative Dir. of iHEARTCOUNTRY. "I’m very proud to support ST. JUDE by using the power of our platforms and live events for the benefit of thousands of children and their families."

RICHARD C SHADYAC JR., Pres./CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for ST. JUDE, added, "The Country music community has long been a part of the ST. JUDE family, and we are so very grateful for partners and ambassadors like iHEARTMEDIA and BOBBY BONES. Through sharing the ST. JUDE story on national radiothons to fan engagement, more and more generous people are joining our mission all the time to help save more lives around the world."

