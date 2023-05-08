New #1

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE'S PARKER McCOLLUM and his promotion team for landing his third #1 single at Country radio this week with "Handle On You," which hits the top of the MEDIABASE chart in its 38th week. It impacted radio in mid-AUGUST of last year. Written by McCOLLUM and MONY CRISWELL and produced by JON RANDALL, "Handle On You" is the lead single from McCOLLUM's NEVER ENOUGH album, due out on FRIDAY (5/12).

“Thank y’all for making 'Handle On You' my third #1," said McCOLLUM. "Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special, and I’m glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country radio!”

Elsewhere on the chart, MORGAN WALLEN zooms from 7-2 with "Last Night" WALLEN also has a second song in the top 10, "One Thing At A Time" (10-9). TYLER HUBBARD's "Dancin' In The Country" holds steady at #3, and COREY KENT's "Wild As Her" rises 5-4. New to the top 10 this week are MEGAN MORONEY's "TENNESSEE Orange" (11-8) and CODY JOHNSON's "Human" (12-10), with OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane" (13-11) likely to crack the top 10 next week.

