Renews With Cumulus

PROVIDENCE COLLEGE men's basketball will continue to air on CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE and men's hockey will be heard on Sports WPRV-A (790 THE SCORE)/PROVIDENCE under a new five-year deal between CUMULUS MEDIA PROVIDENCE and rightsholder LEARFIELD's PROVIDENCE FRIARS SPORTS PROPERTIES. The FRIARS' men's basketball has aired on WPRO since 2018, and the deal adds men's hockey and a seasonal show with men's hockey coach NATE LEAMAN on THE SCORE. JOHN ROOKE and JOE HASSETT will continue to call FRIARS men's basketball, and MIKE LOGAN will handle play-by-play of men's hockey.

"I would like to thank our partners at LEARFIELD and CUMULUS MEDIA PROVIDENCE (WPRO and 790 THE SCORE) for working closely with us to enhance our partnership," said PROVIDENCE COLLEGE Athletics Director STEVE NAPOLILLO. "It is always our goal to provide the best coverage of FRIAR Athletics for our student-athletes and our fans. I feel that CUMULUS has helped us achieve this for our men's basketball program over the years. I am thrilled that we now can include our men's hockey program in with such a strong brand. The BIG EAST and HOCKEY EAST are two of the top conferences in the nation and our fans deserve to have the high-level coverage that we will receive with this partnership."

"I am excited to expand our relationship with the PROVIDENCE COLLEGE FRIARS to include hockey play-by-play on 790 THE SCORE," said CUMULUS PROVIDENCE VP/Market Mgr. HOLLY PARAS. "The addition of college hockey to SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND's only source for local college sports talk is a perfect fit and enhances our strong partnership with the legendary FRIAR Men's Basketball program on WPRO."

