iHeartMedia Promos, Progressive Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For May 1-7
by Perry Michael Simon
May 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
The top three remained the same on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MAY 1-7, with iHEARTMEDIA promos in first place, PROGRESSIVE in second as the leading paid advertiser, and BABBEL in third place. MACY'S jumped form eighth to fourth, knocking INDEED to fifth.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 77283 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 55218)
3. BABBEL (#3; 44386)
4. MACY'S (#8; 42196)
5. INDEED (#4; 41756)
6. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 41252)
7. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 38719)
8. LOWE'S (#10; 35568)
9. UPSIDE (#7; 32346)
10. SWIFFER (#14; 31404)