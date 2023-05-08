Top 10

The top three remained the same on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MAY 1-7, with iHEARTMEDIA promos in first place, PROGRESSIVE in second as the leading paid advertiser, and BABBEL in third place. MACY'S jumped form eighth to fourth, knocking INDEED to fifth.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 77283 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 55218)

3. BABBEL (#3; 44386)

4. MACY'S (#8; 42196)

5. INDEED (#4; 41756)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 41252)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 38719)

8. LOWE'S (#10; 35568)

9. UPSIDE (#7; 32346)

10. SWIFFER (#14; 31404)

