Country singer/songwriter CODY HIBBARD has signed a co-venture publishing deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE and DROPTINE MUSIC. The signing comes ahead of the release of his latest single, "We Speak Country," out this FRIDAY (5/12).

HIBBARD signed a development deal with DROPTINE in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/23), and his previous release with that company, “Looking Back Now," is available through all streaming services.

"CODY HIBBARD’s future is so bright, and I’m excited to be part of his creative team," said DROPTINE founder JIM CATINO. "His music and touring are growing exponentially, and that is a direct result of his songwriting abilities. I’m so happy to be part of his artistic career and now represent him as a songwriter as well. I also want to thank [SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO] RUSTY GASTON and SONY PUBLISHING for their continued support of DROPTINE. It has been an amazing partnership."

GASTON said, "CODY’s voice is full of grit and heart, and his songs were built for blue-collar AMERICA. JIM CATINO is one of MUSIC ROW’s best A&R executives, and he’s keeping that streak alive with CODY HIBBARD."

HIBBARD added, "I am thrilled to be joining the DROPTINE and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family, and for the opportunity to work alongside JIM, RUSTY, and the rest of the crew. It's an honor to join such a tremendous team, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead."

