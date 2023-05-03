Barham

Just one week after signing a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and CORNMAN MUSIC (NET NEWS 5/3), UTA has signed 24-year-old Country music singer/songwriter GRAHAM BARHAM for worldwide booking representation in all areas. The LOUISIANA native taught himself to play guitar by age 10, and started to write songs of his own. He moved to NASHVILLE at 18 to begin writing songs for other artists.

His debut project, primarily produced by WILL BUNDY, includes breakout single, “Preachers Need People,” which led to his first distribution deal with VIRGIN, and “Beer In My Bed." Fans can hear these songs and more when BARHAM makes his CMA FEST debut on JUNE 9th at 1:35p (CT) on the HARD ROCK STAGE in downtown NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News