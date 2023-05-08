Voornas & Parsons Switching Stations

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA announced that longtime PORTLAND, ME morning show hosts LORI VOORNAS and JEFF PARSONS will be switching from Top 40 sister-station WJBQ (Q97.9) to host mornings on AC WHOM (94.9FM) starting May 15th.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Market President SARAH DOBBINS said, “After 21 years on 97.9FM WJBQ, the legendary morning show with LORI VOORNAS and JEFF PARSONS is moving to WHOM, a powerhouse signal spanning five states and two countries from the top of MOUNT WASHINGTON. It’s the same fun show listeners love and with a larger megaphone. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of the station and the Morning Show with LORI and JEFF.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA NEW ENGLAND Director of Content HERB IVEY said, “LORI and JEFF are two of the best Digital and Radio content creators in TOWNSQUARE and are the perfect duo to take WHOM to the next level.”

VOORNAS said, “I’ve always joked my ultimate goal in radio was to take over the world. This gets me one step closer! I can’t wait to share my excitement with a brand-new audience.”

PARSONS said, “I'll always have fond memories of the 26 years I spent on Q97.9, but the time is right to take the next step to WHOM. The best part is, I'm still working with all the same people I have been, including LORI."

