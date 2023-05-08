Touring Together

The GIN BLOSSOMS and SUGAR RAY announced their co-headlining, 12-date summer tour with special guests TONIC and FASTBALL. Ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12th at 10a (ET) and details can be found here.

ROBIN WILSON of GIN BLOSSOMS said, “I’m so excited to tour with SUGAR RAY, TONIC and FASTBALL. They’re some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We’re looking forward to doing some rock’n’roll shows.”

MARK MCGRATH of SUGAR RAY said, “I can’t think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music! This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I’m always honored to share a stage with GIN BLOSSOMS, TONIC and FASTBALL.”

SUGAR RAY guitarist and co-founder RODNEY SHEPPARD said, “I am most looking forward to this tour because all of these bands have a history and a friendship. I can’t wait for the backstage acoustic guitar sing-alongs.”

EMERSON HART of TONIC said, “We are so excited to get back out there this summer and play rock and roll with our friends GIN BLOSSOMS, SUGAR RAY and FASTBALL. That’s a lot of great music in one night!”

