Swindell and Little (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist COLE SWINDELL on his engagement to his girlfriend of nearly two years, former CHARLOTTE HORNETS NBA dancer COURTNEY LITTLE. SWINDELL featured LITTLE in the fall of 2021 in the music video for his song, "Some Habits," prior to the two dating, according to E! NEWS.

He shared the engagement news TODAY (5/8) on INSTAGRAM, along with the engagement photos, captioning them, "Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES!' 💍 We’re so excited!"

LITTLE also posted on social media, writing, ""Woke up as future Mrs. SWINDELL. I've never been so happy! I can't believe we are ENGAGED!"









« back to Net News