Thirty Seconds To Mars (Photo Credit: Bartholomew Cubbins)

The fourth installment of CUMULUS MEDIA’s multi-week audio series, “Your Music First,” features THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS’ new single, “Stuck,” on CONCORD RECORDS, and the multi-part series will air over the next four weeks across CUMULUS’ Mainstream Rock and Alternative stations nationwide. It will include behind-the-scenes stories and observations from vocalist JARED LETO, co-founder of THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP of Music Partnerships GREG FREY said, “CUMULUS MEDIA is thrilled to team with CONCORD to spotlight THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS’ new song 'Stuck' as the next Your Music First campaign on our Mainstream Rock and Alternative stations. With their signature blend of power and passion, along with JARED LETO’s exclusive comments, listeners will be able to experience the electrifying new song in a fresh way.”

CONCORD LABEL GROUP SVP/Promotion ANGELO SCROBE said, “On behalf of CONCORD and JARED LETO, we’re excited CUMULUS MEDIA has chosen THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS’ ‘Stuck’ to be a part of their creative initiative Your Music First series immediately after hearing the new music. Now, listeners will be able to experience THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS’ new song ‘Stuck’ through the forefront of daily music curation along with exclusive audio content from JARED LETO on Alternative and Rock stations across the country. CUMULUS MEDIA provided us a successful launch pad for ‘Stuck’ to ignite the existing fan base as well as capture a new audience for THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS.”

« see more Net News