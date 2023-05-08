Region 1

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 1, ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON and WASHINGTON, and Region 2, CALIFORNIA, GUAM, HAWAII, and NEVADA. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 1 radio winners:

Large Market

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE, "INGRAHAM HIGH SCHOOL Shooting"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: FRIENDS OF KNKX Jazz-News-Talk KNKX/TACOMA-SEATTLE in partnership with the SEATTLE TIMES, "THE WALK HOME"

Excellence in Innovation: KUOW, "Ripple Effect"

Excellence in Sound: OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Draining Summer Lake"

Excellence in Writing: DAVE ROSS, BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE

Feature Reporting: KUOW, "A Neighborhood Ice Rink Says Goodbye after 60 Years"

Hard News: KNKX, "A WA Company Sells Masks with Air Holes. Health Experts Say They Offer 'Limited to No' Benefit"

Investigative Reporting: KIRO, "Fentanyl Tears Across WESTERN WASHINGTON"

News Documentary: KUOW, "Ripple Effect"

News Series: KUOW, "Lost Caregivers"

Newscast: KNKX, "KNKX Morning Edition with KIRSTEN KENDRICK"

Podcast: KNKX in partnership with the SEATTLE TIMES, "THE WALK HOME"

Sports Reporting: LOTUS News KNWN-A-F/SEATTLE, "Pride Hockey"

Overall Excellence: KUOW

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: LANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE News-Talk KLCC/EUGENE, OR, "WOW Hall Shooting"

Continuing Coverage: BETHEL BROADCASTING INC./BETHEL, AK, "Typhoon Merbok Slams WESTERN ALASKA"

Digital: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO/ASHLAND, OR

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO, "Survivors of the Mill Fire Want to Rebuild, but Insurance Access Will Determine What's Possible"

Excellence in Sound: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO, "Thru-hikers Find 'Magic' on the PACIFIC CREST TRAIL"

Excellence in Writing: BRIAN BULL, KLCC

Feature Reporting: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO/BOISE, ID, "A Night Sheltering from the Dark at Interfaith Sanctuary in BOISE"

Hard News: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO, "Elections Officials Describe Intimidation and Misinformation from Local 'Voter Integrity' Groups"

Investigative Reporting: KLCC, "Months After its Closure, a Cloud Still Hangs Over J.H. BAXTER's EUGENE Plant"

News Documentary: CURRY COAST COMMUNITY RADIO Variety KCIW-LP/BROOKINGS, OR, "Corruption in CURRY COUNTY Government?"

News Series: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "Expressive IDAHO"

Newscast: KLCC, "KLCC Newscast with LOVE CROSS"

Podcast: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO in partnership with POSTINDUSTRIAL MEDIA, "EXTREMELY AMERICAN"

Sports Reporting: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "NATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF SKIERS Founders Enter SKI HALL OF FAME"

Overall Excellence: KLCC

The Region 2 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO, "Democracy, Attacked"

Continuing Coverage: KCBS, "Another Health Crisis Emerges"

Digital: LAist/LOS ANGELES

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: KCBS, "Queer Anxiety"

Excellence in Innovation: KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, "KQED 2022 Voter Guide"

Excellence in Sound: KQED, "Audible Cosmos: Voyager 1 and the Interstellar 'Whistle'"

Excellence in Writing: KCBS, "Baseball Rules, and Life"

Feature Reporting: KQED, "'Welcome Black to the Land': Inside SONOMA COUNTY’s First Afro-Indigenous Permaculture Farm"

Hard News: AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES, "Chasing KAREN BASS"

Investigative Reporting: LAist, "Medical Parole Got Them out of State Prison. Now They're in a Decertified Nursing Home"

News Documentary: CAPRADIO/SACRAMENTO in partnership with SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES and THE CALIFORNIA NEWSROOM, "BURNED: As CALIFORNIA Wildfires Threaten Rural Communities, Forest Service Prevention Efforts Stall"

News Series: KCBS, "Blurred Lines: When Does 'Tough' Become Abuse?"

Newscast: KCBS, "KCBS AFTERNOON NEWS: JULY 8, 2022"

Podcast: LAist STUDIOS, "IMPERFECT PARADISE: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTIONARY"

Sports Reporting: KCBS, "A Player Chooses Life"

Overall Excellence: KNX

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: CAL STATE-MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE-MONTEREY, "The Mid-Winter COLORADO Fire Burns in BIG SUR"

Continuing Coverage: WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk KVPR (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO, "Farmworkers in CALIFORNIA Push for New Voting Rights"

Digital: RADIO BILINGUE/FRESNO, "Pequeños Agricultores y Ganaderos Latinos de TEXAS se la Ven Dura por la Sequía"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: KVPR, "The AFRICAN AMERICAN THEATER ARTS TROUPE Creates Community for Students of Color"

Excellence in Innovation: KVPR, "Health and Healing for Cambodian Survivors"

Excellence in Sound: KAZU, "More than Music"

Excellence in Writing: KAZU, "The Santa Cruz Corpse Flower ... Resurrected!"

Feature Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO News-Talk-Classical-Jazz KUNR/RENO, "With STEWART INDIAN SCHOOL’s Complicated and Traumatic History, Finding Justice is a Long Road"

Hard News: KVPR, "A CENTRAL VALLEY Town Wants to Turn Its Only Library into a Police Station"

News Series: KUNR, "Changed by the Pandemic"

Podcast: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/THOUSAND OAKS-SANTA BARBARA, CA, "YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH, AND WHY THINGS ARE SO BAD"

Sports Reporting: KCBX PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk-Jazz-Classical KCBX (CENTRAL COAST PUBLIC RADIO)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, "'My Heart Is in Agriculture': CAL POLY Women’s Rodeo Team Represents CENTRAL COAST at Nationals"

