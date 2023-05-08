-
AppleTV+ Launches Companion Podcast For 'Prehistoric Planet'
by Perry Michael Simon
May 9, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
APPLETV+ is issuing a four-episode companion podcast along with season two of its "PREHISTORIC PLANET" series.
The weekly "PREHISTORIC PLANET: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST" is hosted by Exec. Producer MIKE GUNTON and debuted MONDAY (5/8) featuring an interview with Exec. Producer JON FAVREAU. The podcast will post MONDAYS through MAY 29th. The TV series debuts its second season on MAY 22nd.