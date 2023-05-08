Winners

The announcement of the winners of the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION AWARDS at a gala on SATURDAY (5/6) included a mistake in tabulation that resulted in the wrong stations being announced as News Operation of the Year winners in two television categories and one radio category.

For radio, SEEHAFER AC WOMT-A-W300EE/MANITOWOC, WI was the correct winner of the Medium Market News Operation of the Year Award, rather than MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY, which was initially announced as the winner. GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE took home Large Market News Operation of the Year honors, and GOOD KARMA BRANDS Classic Hits WBEV-F/BEAVER DAM, WI won Small Market News Operation of the year. All three also won Station of the Year honors in their respective market categories.

"We are very sorry for the error," said WBA President MICHELLE VETTERKIND. "The points awarded for social/digital media categories were not attributed the News Operation of the Year award calculation. In previous years, points for those categories did not go toward News Operation of the Year. That rule change was made for the 2022 contest, but wasn't incorporated into the tabulation process."

See a complete list of winners here.

« back to Net News