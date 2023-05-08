New To Nights

YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO moves from late nights to nights at AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS. TCR had been in late nights with AUDACY air personality SONIC tracking nights.

TCR host TINO COCHINO commented, "I'm excited to continue our growth with the legendary KLUC. 7-11 in VEGAS just feels right. Bet on TCR and win big, baby."

For more on TINO COCHINO RADIO reach out to scott@yeanetworks.com or mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.





