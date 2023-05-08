Enterprise-Level Data Security

PODBEAN has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance according to standards set by the AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations (SSAE 18). The company's process was audited by PRESCIENT ASSURANCE.

“We recognized a need with our customers in the market," said PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU. “Utilizing a podcast hosting platform with a SOC2 Type II certification for your enterprise podcasts offers numerous benefits. This certification ensures that the platform adheres to strict security and privacy standards, safeguarding your valuable content and data. By hosting your podcasts on such a platform, you demonstrate your commitment to maintaining the highest level of trust and confidence in your enterprise's data management practices. Additionally, a SOC2 Type II certified platform has undergone rigorous third-party audits, verifying that its internal controls and processes are effective in managing risk and protecting client data. Ultimately, this level of assurance allows you to focus on creating and distributing exceptional podcast content while enjoying peace of mind knowing that your enterprise's digital assets are secure and compliant.”

