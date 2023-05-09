-
WKFS (Kiss 107.1)/Cincinnati's Jonathan 'JonJon' Curl Arrested Early Sunday
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATI afternoon personality JONATHAN "JONJON" CURL was arrested early SUNDAY (5/7) in CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY, accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and not maintaining insurance.
A CAMPBELL COUNTY DETENTION CENTER officer noted that CURL was released on his own recognizance.
WIXX-TV (FOX19)/CINCINNATI has more here.