Curl (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATI afternoon personality JONATHAN "JONJON" CURL was arrested early SUNDAY (5/7) in CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY, accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and not maintaining insurance.

A CAMPBELL COUNTY DETENTION CENTER officer noted that CURL was released on his own recognizance.

WIXX-TV (FOX19)/CINCINNATI has more here.

« see more Net News