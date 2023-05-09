Martella (Photo: Dellavecchia Funeral Home)

Former NEW YORK and CONNECTICUT radio news anchor ASHLEY MARTELLA died APRIL 30th at his home in BOYNTON BEACH, FL at 72.

MARTELLA anchored the news at WINS-A, WABC-A, WOR-A, and WCBS-A/NEW YORK, WEEI-A/BOSTON, WTIC-A/HARTFORD, WELI-A/NEW HAVEN, and ABC RADIO NETWORKS before relocating to FLORIDA and working at NEWSMAX.

A service will be held at the DELLAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME in SOUTHINGTON, CT on THURSDAY (5/11) at 4:30p (ET), with calling hours starting at 2p.

