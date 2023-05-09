-
President Biden To Nominate Attorney Deborah Robinson For Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator
by Pete Jones
May 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
President BIDEN is set to nominate attorney DEBORAH ROBINSON to be his Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator.
ROBINSON currently serves as head of intellectual property enforcement with PARAMOUNT GLOBAL. Before joining PARAMOUNT GLOBAL, ROBINSON was at the RIAA for five years working to protect music creators' rights. She has also worked in the public sector as Assistant District Attorney for the city of PHILADELPHIA.