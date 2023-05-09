Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, "Whatever Became Of The Metaverse?", JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at what has taken the shine off of the Metaverse, once technology's shiny new penny.

In the post, JACOBS then turns his attention to the realities of generative AI technology and what makes it stand out in ways the Metaverse never did.

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.





