Tour Set

Rapper LIL YACHTY has released details of his THE FILED TRIP TOUR in support of his most recent album, "LET'S START HERE."

THE FIELD TRIP TOUR kicks off SEPTEMBER 21 in WASHINGTON, DC and winds its way across NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE with stops including NEW YORK, TORONTO, NASHVILLE, OSLO, BERLIN, LONDON and more before closing in VIENNA on DECEMBER 17.

