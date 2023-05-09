Starts Tomorrow

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK's WBGO STUDIOS is launching a new podcast on teen suicide prevention and mental health, timed to start in MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH. "CONVERSATIONS WITH SYDNEY," debuting TOMORROW (5/10). is hosted by journalist MICAH FINK and his non-binary teen musician and artist SYDNEY, discussing the subjects with a series of experts.

“This podcast comes from a deep sense that families, both parents and kids, really need to be talking about mental health and suicide because when these issues arise, most of us don’t have the tools we need to successfully address the situation,” said MICAH FINK. “I certainly didn’t have any idea what to do when SYD asked if it was normal for teens to be talking about suicide. Teens today are in crisis -- 2 out of every 10 high schoolers in the country seriously thought about ending their life last year, so we can’t afford to look away. One of the things we’ve learned is that teen suicide can often be prevented, and our goal with CONVERSATIONS WITH SYDNEY is to help families around the country begin talking about these uncomfortable and challenging topics so they can respond constructively, if ever the need arises.”

The show is being produced with support from the PULITZER CENTER ON CRISIS REPORTING and the ROSALYNN CARTER FELLOWSHIPS FOR MENTAL HEALTH JOURNALISM.

