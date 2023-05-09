Extends SiriusXM Relationship

SIRIUSXM and MERCEDES-BENZ USA have extended and expanded their deal in a multi-year contract that will lead to making SIRIUSXM standard on all MERCEDES models starting with the 2024 model year. SIRIUSXM's 360L platform is expected to be included in future MERCEDES models.

“MERCEDES-BENZ has always offered their customers an exceptional luxury experience that combines performance, technology and elegance. We’ve worked together for more than 20 years and we’re thrilled to not only extend our relationship, but also expand the availability of SIRIUSXM to more MERCEDES-BENZ owners by making it a standard installed feature across their entire lineup in the U.S.,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/GM of Automotive Partnerships GAIL BERGER. “Additionally, as we introduce SIRIUSXM with 360L to the MERCEDES-BENZ lineup, owners will be able to experience the benefits that our latest generation audio entertainment platform delivers.”

