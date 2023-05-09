ACL Lineup

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL has announced the lineup for its two-weekend event OCTOBER 6-8 and OCTOBER 13-15 at ZILKER PARK, with headliners including KENDRICK LAMAR, FOO FIGHTERS, MUMFORD & SONS, SHANIA TWAIN (weekend one only), THE LUMINEERS, ODESZA, ALANIS MORISSETTE, and THE 1975 (weekend two only). The nine-stage lineup also includes HOZIER, KALI UCHIS, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, MAGGIE ROGERS, LABRINTH, CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, NIALL HORAN, TOVE LO, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, and more.

This year's festival will showcase a long list of homegrown artists, including CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, THE MARS VOLTA, TANYA TUCKER, BEN KWELLER, D4DV, JIMMY VAUGHN, ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL, PENNY & SPARROW, RANDALL KING, ABRAHAM ALEXANDER, ANGEL WHITE, BIGXTHAPLUG, KATY KIRBY AND GOODNIGHT, TEXAS, CALDER ALLEN, KATHRYN LEGENDRE, ARYA, GRACE SORENSON, SUNROSE, BLACKCHYL, WE DON’T RIDE LLAMAS, JANE LEO, ELLIS BULLARD, RATTLESNAKE MILK, SHOOKS, QUIN NFN, CARAMELO HAZE, DIE SPITZ, NEMEGATA, HUSTON-TILLOTSON JAZZ COLLECTIVE, THE MORIAH SISTERS, and THE DISCIPLES OF JOY.

Tickets for both weekends will go on sale TODAY (5/9) at 12p (CT) at www.aclfestival.com.

