Ice Cube To Highlight KRBQ (102.1 Jams)/San Francisco's 'Hip-Hop Made The Bay' Concert
by Pete Jones
May 9, 2023
AUDACY Classic Hip-Hop KRBQ (102.1 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO has set its "HIP-HOP MADE THE BAY" concert for NOVEMBER 3rd at SAP CENTER in SAN JOSE.
The celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop in the BAY AREA will be headlined by ICE CUBE, with E-40, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, WARREN G, MC MAGIC, AMANDA PEREZ, and THE LUNIZ also in the lineup.
