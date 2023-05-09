November 3 Show

AUDACY Classic Hip-Hop KRBQ (102.1 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO has set its "HIP-HOP MADE THE BAY" concert for NOVEMBER 3rd at SAP CENTER in SAN JOSE.

The celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop in the BAY AREA will be headlined by ICE CUBE, with E-40, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, WARREN G, MC MAGIC, AMANDA PEREZ, and THE LUNIZ also in the lineup.

