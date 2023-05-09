Pellarin (Photo: WCM Nashville)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and MATCHLESS PUBLISHING AND ARTIST DEVELOPMENT have jointly signed NASHVILLE-based, multi-genre singer-songwriter and producer DAN PELLARIN to a global publishing deal. PELLARIN is best known for co-writing with acts like ATLUS, SAVAGE HANDS, and FILMORE.

WCM NASHVILLE VP/A&R BJ HILL said, “The ability to play any (role) that’s needed in the writing room, and be good at all of them, is very rare. DAN is really impressive at all facets and does it with a warm yet intense passion for creating great music."

MATCHLESS' MATT WALLACE added, “DANNY PELLARIN defines multi-faceted in a way no other songwriter or musician I’ve worked with could. No matter the genre, the instrument, or the emotion, he delivers music with a meaning every day he enters the room. Time and time again his ability to mix unapologetic tenacity and unfiltered authenticity with his words, melodies and higher-level knowledge of music theory makes him the next talent to lock your eyes on.”

« see more Net News