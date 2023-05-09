Wizer

SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING in NASHVILLE has hired FREEMAN WIZER as Sr. Creative Director. WIZER joins with more than 20 years of experience, including 12 years at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING as well as creative roles with SEA GAYLE, SPIRIT, and PORCHLIGHT.

Throughout his career, WIZER has worked in publishing with artists and songwriters such as LUKE LAIRD, BRANDY CLARK, INGRID ANDRESS, NATHAN CHAPMAN, CLINT DANIELS, RYAN HURD, RADNEY FOSTER, and others.

SHELTER MUSIC SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN said, "FREEMAN is joining us with a wealth of proven leadership working with songwriters and artists, and his extensive knowledge of working with catalog is remarkable. He is passionate, driven, and has the creative vision to help us support our growing roster of songwriters and artists."

"I’m honored to work with accomplished professionals (ALL CLEAR MUSIC Pres.) LANCE (FREED) and DARRELL," said WIZER. "DARRELL’s ability to recognize great music and passion for songs and songwriters is something I have always respected, while LANCE FREED is widely regarded as one of the most respected music publishers. It's no surprise they have assembled incredible talent at SHELTERED, and I’m excited to contribute to its continued success."

