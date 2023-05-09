Miller

TV news reporter JAYNE MILLER, who retired in JULY 2022 from HEARST NBC affiliate WBAL-TV/BALTIMORE, will host a weekly radio talk show for sister News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE. The new show will air SATURDAYS 11a-1p (ET).

“I look forward to the opportunity to talk about current events and new ideas,” said MILLER. “The show will focus on interviews and information intended to spark debate and conversation.”

“JAYNE brings a wealth of knowledge to the microphone built on decades of experience asking the tough questions and holding those in power accountable,” said Director of Programming/News Director JEFF WADE. “I’m excited for her to bring that same tenacity, inquisitive nature and passion to WBAL’s SATURDAY lineup,”

