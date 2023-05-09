Brooks

PEARL RECORDS' GARTH BROOKS will team up with livestreaming audio service TUNEIN for his new SEVENS RADIO NETWORK, set to launch this summer. SEVENS RADIO, named for BROOKS' 1997 album "SEVENS," will include multiple channels dedicated to Country music and more, all curated and conceived by BROOKS.

"I'm excited about the future of TUNEIN and feel lucky to announce a partnership with them," said BROOKS. "The thought of a global network of stations uniting all music fans is something I want to be a part of. The possibilities are bigger than I can dream."

TUNEIN CEO RICH STERN said, "GARTH BROOKS is a tireless entrepreneur and one of the most recognizable stars in the world. When he shared his vision for SEVENS RADIO, we knew TUNEIN should be his home. At TUNEIN, we believe in the power of radio and those artists who are passionate about it. GARTH and the entire SEVENS team are creating something we believe fans will love, and we’re so proud to have them on TUNEIN."









