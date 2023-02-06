Delilah

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WGVX-WLUP-WWWM (LOVE 105 FM)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL is adding syndicated host DELILAH for nights.

OM DEREK MADDEN said, “DELILAH is a legend, and we are absolutely thrilled to add one of the biggest names in the history of Adult Contemporary radio to the LOVE 105 lineup.”

﻿DELILAH added, “Thank you for such a warm welcome to LOVE 105. My passion for playing love songs, paired with your calls and dedications, makes for one very fun program after another. Don’t be a stranger! Call me when I’m in the studio each night. They don’t call me the ‘Queen of Sappy Love Songs’ for nothing!”

« see more Net News