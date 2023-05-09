Dispute

The GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK cluster, including Country KOKE-F, Sports KTXX-F-KTAE-A-K270CO (104.9 THE HORN), and Classic Hits KTXX-HD4-K287FG (105.3 THE BAT)/AUSTIN, was briefly knocked off the air this weekend in an apparent dispute with the stations' studio landlord, reports crosstown ABC affiliate KVUE-TV. The stations resumed broadcasting on MONDAY (5/8) but said that they would not immediately have local programming.

Managing Partner JASON NASSOUR told KVUE that the stations had a deal with their original landlord that they were given thousands of dollars to repair the facility in APRIL 2020, but new owners bought the property and are trying to reclaim the money with a rent increase, leading to the landlord locking the radio staff out and shutting off power on FRIDAY.

