NASHVILLE-based CREATIVE NATION has signed songwriter/producer OSCAR CHARLES to its publishing roster. The TULSA, OK native played in various bands throughout his childhood before making the move to NASHVILLE in 2010 to enroll in BELMONT UNIVERSITY’s audio engineering program. He signed his first publishing deal shortly after graduating in 2014, and since then he has written and produced songs for Country artists CHASE RICE, ELVIE SHANE, BOY NAMED BANJO, MADELINE EDWARDS, HANNAH DASHER and more. He has also released cuts from CARLY PEARCE, CHARLIE WORSHAM, JACOB POWELL and more.

CREATIVE NATION's VP/Creative EMILY FURMAN said, “There’s a unique element to OSCAR’s writing that makes his songs memorable and timeless. He is also producing some of the most interesting music coming out of NASHVILLE. He’s a true songwriter and a true producer. We’re inspired by the creative impact he’s making on this community and are thrilled to be on board."

CHARLES added, “I’m incredibly grateful to be working with CREATIVE NATION. Finding new champions in both the staff and writers here has been humbling. From the songs that have had such a large impact to the giving back in our local community, this is a music business family I’m proud to call home.”

