90's Country Nashville Experience

LIVE NATION-owned VIBEE has announced HONKY-TONK HOMECOMING, a three-night NASHVILLE Country music experience taking place SEPTEMBER 7-10. It will include bar crawls, a songwriters brunch, intimate performances and a show at the GRAND OLE OPRY. This year's performers include '90s Country stars TRACE ADKINS, JO DEE MESSINA, LONESTAR, SHENANDOAH, EDDIE MONTGOMERY, SAMMY KERSHAW, RHETT AKINS and DEANA CARTER.

HONKY-TONK HOMECOMING will include three-night hotel accommodations walking distance from lower BROADWAY. The exclusive artist performances will take place at bars including SKYDECK and WILDHORSE SALOON, plus a headlining performance by AKINS at the OPRY. Click here to see other planned activities.

VIBEE Pres. HARVEY COHEN said, “A quintessential NASHVILLE experience, HONKY-TONK HOMECOMING allows fans the opportunity to explore the heart of Country music. The ‘90s brought so many incredible Country artists to the forefront of music and culture, and VIBEE is honored to present our star-studded lineup. Our guests will have the opportunity to experience up-close performances with some of the best musicians from the decade at NASHVILLE’s most celebrated venues.”

The presale for packages begins FRIDAY, MAY 12th and goes on sale to the general public TUESDAY, MAY 16th.

