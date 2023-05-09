Concert For Caregivers

In recognition of National Hospital Week, MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare environments, showed appreciation with its "Concert For Caregivers," featuring DIERKS BENTLEY, CHARLES ESTEN, and JON NITE. Held last month at NASHVILLE's ANALOG at HUTTON HOTEL, the evening celebrated with music hospital staff and caregivers and their sacrifices for the health and safety of their communities.

During National Hospital Week (May 7–13), the show will be distributed to 5,000 member hospitals and health systems. For more than 20 years, MOC has used music to promote and complement the healing process with both live and recorded bedside performances nationwide.

MUSICIANS ON CALL Pres. & CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, "It’s part of our mission at MUSICIANS ON CALL to bring joy and relief through live music to the hardworking hospital workers across the country during their long shifts. During National Hospital Week, it’s important that we take a moment to express our deep gratitude for all that they do to care for their communities. We are happy to have the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION and SOUTHWEST AIRLINES helping us show love to these dedicated caregivers. And a special thanks to DIERKS BENTLEY, CHARLES ESTEN, and JON NITE for generously giving their time to make it a night to remember."









(l-r) Nite, Bentley and Esten









