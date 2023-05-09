Live Championship Coverage

SIRIUSXM will provide live coverage of the 2023 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP happening THURSDAY, MAY 18th through SUNDAY, MAY 21st at OAK HILL COUNTRY CLUB in ROCHESTER, NY. Co-Produced by SIRIUSXM and WESTWOOD ONE, it's part of the multi-year extension agreement The PGA TOUR signed with SIRIUSXM for coverage of events in 2022, which extends through 2024 (NET NEWS 01/18/22).

Newcomer and six-time PGA TOUR winner HUNTER MAHAN and three-time PGA TOUR winner JOHNSON WAGNER will join the broadcast team this year as analysts alongside veteran play-by-play voice BRIAN KATREK. MAUREEN MADILL, MARK CARNEVALE and JOHN MAGINNES will be the on-course reporters, and TAYLOR ZARZOUR will contribute to the broadcast as a host and play-by-play voice. JASON SOBEL will conduct pre- and post-round interviews with players in the field.

SIRIUSXM’s Pres. and CCO SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, “OAK HILL has been a terrific and historic venue for major championship events, and as the best players in the world meet there next week to compete for the WANAMAKER TROPHY, SIRIUSXM listeners across the country will get exceptional access and insight into the tournament and all the news happening around it. Our coverage will deliver extensive live play-by-play from the course, exclusive player interviews and in-depth analysis from our hosts every day of PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Week.”

Live Championship play-by-play, will air starting at 1p (ET) on THURSDAY and FRIDAY, and 2p (ET) on SATURDAY and SUNDAY. SIRIUSXM will also provide live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups playing earlier in the day. Click here for more information.

