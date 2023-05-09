Parton (Photo: Vijat Mohindra)

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member DOLLY PARTON, is set to release the first Rock album of her career, ROCKSTAR, on NOVEMBER 17th via BUTTERFLY RECORDS with distribution by BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

PARTON teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection, which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems. It will be will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download and on all streaming services. The lead original track off ROCKSTAR, “World on Fire” will be available on THURSDAY, MAY 11th.

Artists including PAUL McCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, PINK, RICHIE SAMBORA, STING, STEVE PERRY, ANN WILSON, KID ROCK, JOHN FOGERTY, STEVIE NICKS, STEVEN TYLER, DEBBIE HARRY, CHRIS STAPLETON, MILEY CYRUS, BRANDI CARLILE, ELTON JOHN, LIZZO, EMMYLOU HARRIS, SHERYL CROW and many more are featured on the album.

PARTON said, “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ROCKSTAR! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

PARTON and GARTH BROOKS are set to co-host the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS live from FRISCO, TX on THURSDAY.

