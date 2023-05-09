134 Cases Donated

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/Champaign, IL listeners partnered with the station and HENDERSHOT CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM to collect diapers. The collection was held during the station’s spring fundraiser where 134 cases of diapers were donated to six local pregnancy resource centers.



Plus, CHICK-FIL-A in CHAMPAIGN contributed 80,000 wipes to LIVING ALTERNATIVES PREGNANCY RESOURCE CENTER.



LIVING ALTERNATIVES PREGNANCY RESOURCE CENTER Director BRANDI PIERCE shared, “Through your generosity, we will be able to provide over 260 children and their families with diapers. This is a huge financial help for families in our community! More importantly, this is a gift to remind them that they are loved, seen, and that there is hope in their difficulty.”



WBGL SM JEFF SCOTT stated, “We love partnering with local ministries to advance the Kingdom. We are grateful for donors that share that same passion.”

