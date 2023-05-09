Musicians Invited To Submit Their Floyd Cover Songs

"Floydian Slip," a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY, currently heard on more than 110 stations in the U.S., CANADA and overseas, has opened submissions for its 11th Annual "Surrogate Bands PINK FLOYD Cover Contest."

Musicians are invited to submit their own recordings of PINK FLOYD, and host BAILEY will select one winning entry to feature on a special all-covers episode of "Floydian Slip" the week of JUNE 26th. The winner will receive merchandise from shop.pinkfloyd.com, the band's official web store.

The deadline to enter is JUNE 23rd. Grab contest rules and entry form at floydianslip.com/win.

