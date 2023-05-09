DENNY CRUM, the longtime UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE men's basketball coach who led the CARDINALS for 30 years, died TUESDAY (5/9) at 86.

CRUM, who won the 1980 and 1986 NCAA championships and coached the CARDS into the Final Four six times, also co-hosted a radio show with former KENTUCKY coach JOE B. HALL on WKRD-A/LOUISVILLE and WVLK-F/LEXINGTON in 2004-14. He was inducted into the NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME in 1994.

