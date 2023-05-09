-
Denny Crum, Longtime Louisville Basketball Coach, Dies At 86; Hosted Radio Show For 10 Years
by Perry Michael Simon
May 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM (PT)
DENNY CRUM, the longtime UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE men's basketball coach who led the CARDINALS for 30 years, died TUESDAY (5/9) at 86.
CRUM, who won the 1980 and 1986 NCAA championships and coached the CARDS into the Final Four six times, also co-hosted a radio show with former KENTUCKY coach JOE B. HALL on WKRD-A/LOUISVILLE and WVLK-F/LEXINGTON in 2004-14. He was inducted into the NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME in 1994.