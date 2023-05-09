Relaunching May 15th

DIERKING COMMUNICATIONS INC.'s KDNS (KD COUNTRY 94)/DOWNS, KS, is relaunching with a new on-air lineup and a new syndicator on MONDAY, MAY 15th. The station will shift from WESTWOOD ONE's Mainstream Country format to LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS' similar format.

It will continue with local news, weather, and CBS NEWS at the top of every hour, as well as its local morning show hosted by GM WADE GERSTNER from 7-9a (CT) followed by a local morning sports show co-hosted by GERSTNER and Sports Dir. DUSTY DEINES from 9-10a.

The current station lineup will migrate to sister station Country KNDY-A 1570/ 95.5 and K231AX/MARYSVILLE, KS. The new station can be heard online here.

