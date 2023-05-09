Cunningham

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY men's basketball coach BOB HUGGINS' slur against gay people on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI has resulted in HUGGINS apologizing and attention being paid to WLW host BILL CUNNINGHAM's response to the slur.

On MONDAY's show, CUNNINGHAM had HUGGINS guesting on the phone during his "Stooge Report" segment when, in response to a question about whether he had tried to poach players from XAVIER to come to WVU, HUGGINS joked, "Catholics don't do that," then talked about how fans threw "rubber penises" onto the court during a UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI-XAVIER game, to which CUNNINGHAM added, "It was transgender night, wasn’t it?" HUGGINS responded, "It was a CROSSTOWN SHOOTOUT, yeah, no, what it was, was all those f--s and those Catholic f--s I think threw them." After CUNNINGHAM said "all right," HUGGINS said, “They were envious they didn’t have one.” CUNNINGHAM laughing, asked, "Is he (HUGGINS) the best?"

For his part, HUGGINS, amidst widespread calls for his firing, issued an apology, saying, "Earlier today on a CINCINNATI radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, and its crosstown rival, XAVIER UNIVERSITY. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for -- and I won't try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the XAVIER UNIVERSITY community, the UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI and WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will."

WVU's Athletics Dept. issued its own statement saying, "Coach HUGGINS' remarks today on a CINCINNATI radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our UNIVERSITY values. Coach HUGGINS has since apologized. WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the UNIVERSITY and its athletics department."

CUNNINGHAM, on the other hand, did not mention the controversy on his show TUESDAY.

« back to Net News