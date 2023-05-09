Nominees Revealed

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced the nominees for its 22nd annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS at the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC (NMAAM) in NASHVILLE YESTERDAY (5/9). CHARLEY CROCKETT and MARGO PRICE took top honors with nominations in three categories apiece, followed by ALLISON RUSSELL with nods in two. In all, nearly 30 artists earned nominations, including ZACH BRYAN, THE WAR AND TREATY, BONNIE RAITT and BILLY STRINGS.

Winners will be revealed during the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show, set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, part of the five-day annual AMERICANAFEST.

AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Executive Director JED HILLY said, "We're excited to collaborate once again with the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC to unveil our nominees for this year's AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS. Thanks to our performers, S.G. GOODMAN, THE McCRARY SISTERS and MARGO PRICE for a wonderful afternoon of music. Congratulations to all the member-selected nominees!"

Following is the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year:

"Big Time," ANGEL OLSEN; Produced by ANGEL OLSEN and JONATHAN WILSON

"Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?," TYLER CHILDERS; Produced by TYLER CHILDERS

"El Bueno y el Malo," HERMANOS GUTIERREZ; Produced by DAN AUERBACH

"The Man from Waco," CHARLEY CROCKETT Produced by BRUCE ROBISON

"Strays," MARGO PRICE; Produced by MARGO PRICE and JONATHAN WILSON





Artist of the Year:

CHARLEY CROCKETT

SIERRA FERRELL

MARGO PRICE

ALLISON RUSSELL

BILLY STRINGS





Duo/Group of the Year:

49 WINCHESTER

CAAMP

NICKEY CREEK

PLAINS

THE WAR AND TREATY





Emerging Act of the Year:

ADEEM THE ARTIST

S,G, GOODMAN

WILLIAM PRINCE

THEE SACRED SOULS

SUNNY WAR





Instrumentalist of the Year:

ISA BURKE

ALLISON DE GROOT

JEFF PICKER

SISTASTRINGS (CHAUNTEE and MONIQUE ROSS)

KYLE TUTTLE





Song of the Year:

“Change of Heart,” MARGO PRICE; Written by JEREMY IVEY, MARGO PRICE

“I’m Just a Clown,” CHARLEY CROCKETT; Written by CHARLEY CROCKETT

“Just Like That,” BONNIE RAITT; Written by BONNIE RAITT

“Something in the Orange,” ZACH BRYAN; Written by ZACH BRYAN

“You’re Not Alone,” ALLISON RUSSELL featuring BRANDI CARLILE; Written by ALLISON RUSSELL

