BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP has hired PETER STRICKLAND as its new GM, effective immediately. STRICKLAND has been with the label for almost two years in a consultancy role. He will now oversee the financial and daily operations of BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP, streamline distribution channels and physical-product sales, as well as spearhead the label’s comedy initiatives, reporting to Pres./BMG NASHVILLLE JON LOBA.

STRICKLAND’s background includes several executive-level roles at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN), including VP/Sales, VP/Sales & Marketing, SVP/Brand Management & Sales, EVP/GM and Chief Marketing Officer. In addition to the roles at WMN, he also created two successful comedy imprints there, and executive produced JIMMY FALLON’s 2013 GRAMMY AWARD-winning Comedy album, BLOW YOUR PANTS OFF, before opening his management company, MARATHON TALENT, in 2018.

He succeeds RICK SHEDD, who recently retired from the GM role after more than 20 years (NET NEWS 4/17).

LOBA said of STRICKLAND, “PETER and I worked together early in our career, where I had the chance to see his creativity, passion and energy up close. Working with him again over the last year as a consultant, it is evident those same qualities burn hotter than ever. Beyond that, he is the consummate team player and was the obvious choice to step into the GM role upon RICK SHEDD's retirement. We couldn’t be more excited to officially bring him into the BMG family!”

STRICKLAND added, “It’s an honor to be asked to join this incredible team. JON LOBA has built a great culture at BMG, and in reuniting with JON, I look forward to contributing to the next chapter.”

