New Lineup

People and air shifts have been realigned at TOWNSQAURE MEDIA AC KTDY (99.9 KTDY)/LAFAYETTE, LA following the departure of CJ CLEMENTS in late FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 3/1).

CHRIS REED crosses the hall from Top 40/Rhythmic KHXT (HOT 107.9) for Brand Mgr./mornings and is paired with 30-year market vet BERNADETTE “BERNIE” LEE, News Dir. at the cluster’s News/Talk KPEL. New to afternoons is ROB KILPATRICK, who signs on for his second tour of duty in the building.

TSM Market Pres. PAM BEGNAUD tells ALL ACCESS, “We’re very excited with the line up in place on 99.9 KTDY! CHRIS, BERNIE and ROB are all about keeping the focus on live and local.”

« see more Net News